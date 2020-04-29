Here's May 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

A Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Briefing Has Leaked

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor- Martyr (Screenshot: Steam)

Many of us have plenty of time to play games these days. If you’ve exhausted your backlog (ha), May’s Xbox Live Games with Gold has some new stuff to try. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

May’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • V-Rally 4 (May 1-31)

  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr (May 16-June 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • Sensible World of Soccer (May 1-15)

  • Overlord II (May 16-31)

