Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Like Stepping Back In Time

How To Use Discord For The First Time

Hey Osaka, This Isn't A Good Time To Line Up For Nintendo Stuff

Screenshot: 1rDriussff7WFWP,Screenshot: tlKbxXszD2jYjZc

Just as the Japanese government is about to declare a state of emergency and just as the number of cases in big cities increases, people lined up in front of Yodobashi Camera in Osaka’s Umeda for the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch And Ring Fit Adventure.

Both have been selling out, and this Yodobashi Camera, one of the biggest electronics stores in Osaka, got in a new shipment on Saturday. The retailer is located in the Kita Ward, which, for the city, has a high number of novel coronavirus covid-19 cases.

The Mainichi reported last week that a cluster of 18 cases was discovered in the Kita Ward and Osaka Prefectural Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said that the virus was spreading through the district. He had asked people to refrain from going out at night. Apparently, the several hundred people who lined up for Nintendo Switch hardware in the area didn’t think the request applied to them.

Inside, the line was long, too.

On 2ch, Japan’s largest bulletin board, people criticised the individuals who waiting for the Nintendo hardware, Yodobashi Camera for lining up all those shoppers, and even Nintendo itself for releasing the hardware. There are also theories that many of those waiting were buying the Animal Crossing Switch and Ring Fit Adventure to resell online.

The number of cases in Tokyo and Osaka have been increasing rapidly in the past few weeks. According to Nippon.com, Tokyo has 1,033 cases, which is the most in the country and followed by 408 cases in Osaka. 

Of course, trains are still crowded, parks are still filled with folks and people continue to line up at drugstores on a regular basis for mask shipments. There are concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus within the country.

Increasingly, there are photos like these images taken in Tokyo’s Akihabara over the weekend, showing that people are staying clear of urban centres.

But...

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.
diablo diablo-ii diablo-iii dungeon-siege-2 evergreen gog grim-dawn immortal-throne marvel-heroes nox path-of-exile sacred-2 steam titan-quest torchlight-2 torchlight-ii van-helsing victor-vran

Nine Isometric Action RPGs Worth Trying

They have been called many things over the years. Isometric RPGs, hack'n'slash RPGs, ARPGs, Diablo clones. But one thing is certain: They wouldn't exist if Diablo didn't come out in 1996. Diablo and its sequels spawned a whole catalogue of isometric action RPGs.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles