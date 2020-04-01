Humble Offers Whopping 45-Game Bundle For Coronavirus Relief

Thanks To COVID-19, One Parent Used Pokemon To Teach His Kids Algebra

Image: Kotaku/SUPERHOT

Humble's 'Conquer COVID-19' bundle for coronavirus relief is an absolute stunner and features a smorgasbord of award-winning indie and AAA games alongside some great comics and ebooks.

For a minimum donation of $51, you can get a phenomenal amount of games that include SUPERHOT, Hollow Knight, Undertale, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Witness and more.

Here's a few more highlights from the bundle:

  • Into The Breach
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Darksiders I + II
  • Sniper Elite III
  • This Is The Police
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  • Tropico 4
  • Broken Age
  • Brütal Legend
  • Pikuniku
  • Agents of Mayhem

There's also a bunch of comics such as The Boys Vol. 1, Locke and Key Vol. 1, Saga Vol. 1 and Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass.

All proceeds from the bundle will go towards organisations assisting in the COVID-19 fight. You can purchase everything on the list for $51, but you may donate as much as you choose.

For those who've never signed up for Humble's monthly Choice service, the bundle also includes a month's subscription. Humble Choice lets users keep up to 9 games from a set monthly list forever, and it's well worth its usual $29.99 a month fee.

You can purchase the bundle from the Humble store.

