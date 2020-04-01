Humble Offers Whopping 45-Game Bundle For Coronavirus Relief

Humble's 'Conquer COVID-19' bundle for coronavirus relief is an absolute stunner and features a smorgasbord of award-winning indie and AAA games alongside some great comics and ebooks.

For a minimum donation of $51, you can get a phenomenal amount of games that include SUPERHOT, Hollow Knight, Undertale, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Witness and more.

Here's a few more highlights from the bundle:

Into The Breach

Wizard of Legend

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Darksiders I + II

Sniper Elite III

This Is The Police

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

Tropico 4

Broken Age

Brütal Legend

Pikuniku

Agents of Mayhem

There's also a bunch of comics such as The Boys Vol. 1, Locke and Key Vol. 1, Saga Vol. 1 and Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass.

All proceeds from the bundle will go towards organisations assisting in the COVID-19 fight. You can purchase everything on the list for $51, but you may donate as much as you choose.

For those who've never signed up for Humble's monthly Choice service, the bundle also includes a month's subscription. Humble Choice lets users keep up to 9 games from a set monthly list forever, and it's well worth its usual $29.99 a month fee.

You can purchase the bundle from the Humble store.

Superhot VR Speedruns Are Some Terrifying Matrix Crap Superhot is a badarse shooter where time only moves when you move. Gunfights are bullet ballets where timing is crucial. The VR version is just as stunning, especially when speedrunners are pulling off moves straight from the best action movies. Read more