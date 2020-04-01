Humble Offers Whopping 45-Game Bundle For Coronavirus Relief

Humble's 'Conquer COVID-19' bundle for coronavirus relief is an absolute stunner and features a smorgasbord of award-winning indie and AAA games alongside some great comics and ebooks.
For a minimum donation of $51, you can get a phenomenal amount of games that include SUPERHOT, Hollow Knight, Undertale, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Witness and more.
Here's a few more highlights from the bundle:
- Into The Breach
- Wizard of Legend
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Darksiders I + II
- Sniper Elite III
- This Is The Police
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Tropico 4
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Pikuniku
- Agents of Mayhem
There's also a bunch of comics such as The Boys Vol. 1, Locke and Key Vol. 1, Saga Vol. 1 and Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass.
All proceeds from the bundle will go towards organisations assisting in the COVID-19 fight. You can purchase everything on the list for $51, but you may donate as much as you choose.
For those who've never signed up for Humble's monthly Choice service, the bundle also includes a month's subscription. Humble Choice lets users keep up to 9 games from a set monthly list forever, and it's well worth its usual $29.99 a month fee.
You can purchase the bundle from the Humble store.
Superhot VR Speedruns Are Some Terrifying Matrix Crap
Superhot is a badarse shooter where time only moves when you move. Gunfights are bullet ballets where timing is crucial. The VR version is just as stunning, especially when speedrunners are pulling off moves straight from the best action movies.
Actually, Hollow Knight's Tough Platforming Is Fantastic
It's not every day you get assigned to write an article about how your boss is completely wrong, but this morning during one of our many discussions about the fantastic game Hollow Knight, Kotaku editor-in-chief Stephen Totilo told me to write [Editor's note: suggested you write] about how wrong he is about the nails-tough platforming sections. Because they're actually great.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink