Indie Developers Are Keeping The PlayStation Vita Alive

All The Bugs And Fish Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons In April

Steam's Weekend Deals Feature Some Must-Have Indies

I Finally Found A Bug Blathers Doesn't Hate In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Screenshot: Nintendo, Kotaku

Animal Crossing museum curator Blathers hates bugs. The owl has no problem detailing his disgust whenever you donate a new insect. Blathers’ disdain for bugs has become something of a meme over the last month, but he seems to have a soft spot when it comes to the dazzling Madagascan sunset moth.

Like in previous games, the bugs flitting around your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island will change from month to month. Emperor butterflies, for instance, were plentiful in March but left in April. The tarantula goldmine will dry up as soon as May rolls around. The Madagascan sunset moth arrived on Northern Hemisphere islands this month, and can occasionally be found flying around flowers in the mornings and early afternoons.

Screenshot: Nintendo, Kotaku

I caught my first Madagascan sunset moth earlier this month and, naturally, ran off to the museum to show Blathers. I take some sick pleasure in watching him squirm. I couldn’t wait to hear his interesting factoids laced with utter revulsion. But that’s not what happened: Blathers wasn’t happy to see an insect, but he had nothing but nice things to say about the Madagascan sunset moth apart from having some weird hang-ups about its larval stage’s red feet.

“The Madagascan sunset moth is said to be the most beautiful moth in the world...a sentiment even I can’t deny,” Blathers explains. “While most moths are nocturnal, this one flutters about during the day, making good use of the light. That is, when the daylight reflects off its wings, a kaleidoscope of colours are revealed! Too bad it has such startling red feet as a caterpillar. I might have found it almost tolerable otherwise. Almost, but not quite.”

Although the Madagascan sunset moth is strikingly large in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, I don’t think the game does its real-world counterpart justice. I didn’t quite get what Blathers saw in it until I looked up photos of the moth in the flesh. It’s a big boy, yes, but what really stands out are its iridescent wings, which change colour depending on angle and lighting.

Photo: Bernard Dupont, Creative Commons

That’s a darn good-looking moth, at least as far as bugs go. It makes sense that this would be the one to break through Blathers’ fear and loathing. We’ve honestly traumatized the owl enough; next time you find a Madgascan sunset moth, swing by the museum and ask him about it. I think he’ll appreciate the gesture.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.
feature mario-kart tag-nintendo pecking-order thebests

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

For almost thirty years we’ve been driving like maniacs, questioning the meaning of fairness and ending friendships in Nintendo’s Mario Kart series. So why not end a few more by trying to rank these games from worst to best.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles