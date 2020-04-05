I Think I'm Being Hunted

That slingshot ain’t gonna do much... (Screenshot: @sckl_acnh, Twitter)
This week on Snapshots, cute bunnies, big leaps, tall cliffs, some fast motorcycles in Driveclub, bloody clothes and one big monster in Animal Crossing.
Driveclub (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)
Death Stranding (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @SpyTeo, Twitter)
Death Stranding (Screenshot: @Maurice_ll, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @VikingDad278, Twitter)
Doom Eternal (Screenshot: @ZeroFoxFK, Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @sckl_acnh, Twitter)
“It’s vision is based on movement... I hope..”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
