I Think I'm Being Hunted

That slingshot ain’t gonna do much... (Screenshot: @sckl_acnh, Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, cute bunnies, big leaps, tall cliffs, some fast motorcycles in Driveclub, bloody clothes and one big monster in Animal Crossing.

Driveclub (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)
Death Stranding (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: Liscar Scott, Email)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Screenshot: ISO_elation, Email)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @SpyTeo, Twitter)
Death Stranding (Screenshot: @Maurice_ll, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @VikingDad278, Twitter)
Doom Eternal (Screenshot: @ZeroFoxFK, Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @sckl_acnh, Twitter)

“It’s vision is based on movement... I hope..”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

