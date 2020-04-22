In Japan, Bubble Tea Shops Turn Into Face Mask Venders

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

Image: sharumk2

Last year, the bubble tea business was booming in Japan. This year, with the novel coronavirus, a state of emergency has been declared in Japan. There are fewer people going out, and when they do, they’re buying essentials, like food and, well, face masks.

As noted on bulletin board 2ch and sites like Hachima, bubble tea shops in Japan are now selling face masks (マスク or masuku), if anything as a way to stay in business. However, any many folks have pointed out on Twitter, the shops are selling them at a markup, with boxes of 50 masks going between 3,000 yen ($US27.90 ($44)) and 5,000 yen ($US46.50 ($74)), which is certainly somewhat suspicious.

OK, it’s really suspicious. In Japan, there have been rumours that the bubble tea shop bubble was fuelled by those with underworld connections.

And as Kotaku previously posted, Domino’s Pizza is selling boba pizza. Because 2020.

