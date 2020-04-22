In Japan, Bubble Tea Shops Turn Into Face Mask Venders

Last year, the bubble tea business was booming in Japan. This year, with the novel coronavirus, a state of emergency has been declared in Japan. There are fewer people going out, and when they do, they’re buying essentials, like food and, well, face masks.
As noted on bulletin board 2ch and sites like Hachima, bubble tea shops in Japan are now selling face masks (マスク or masuku), if anything as a way to stay in business. However, any many folks have pointed out on Twitter, the shops are selling them at a markup, with boxes of 50 masks going between 3,000 yen ($US27.90 ($44)) and 5,000 yen ($US46.50 ($74)), which is certainly somewhat suspicious.
OK, it’s really suspicious. In Japan, there have been rumours that the bubble tea shop bubble was fuelled by those with underworld connections.
先週タピオカ屋さん。
明日からはマスク屋さん。
『最も強い者が生き残るのではなく、最も賢い者が生き延びるのでもない。唯一生き残ることが出来るのは、変化できる者である。』ダーウィン
これやな笑 pic.twitter.com/0dhH3ic2Vt
— 前田真吾【porte hair】 (@shingo_lucky) April 19, 2020
アメ村のタピオカ家がマスク屋に変わっていたのでご報告しておきます pic.twitter.com/BaURn3lCiO
— かっちゃん (@syde_okuno) April 19, 2020
地元のタピオカ屋がマスク屋に…
1箱5000円も取るのか(困惑) pic.twitter.com/nfCkw1yR34
— 抹茶オルタ (@sharumk2) April 20, 2020
潰れたタピオカ屋の跡地がマスク販売所になぜかなってありおます pic.twitter.com/Sa59eKmlS2
— ななあき (@nanaaki_77th) April 18, 2020
仕事帰りに駅前のタピオカ屋の前を通ったら、タピオカ1杯ご注文でマスク1枚プレゼントだって。
で一箱50枚入りのマスクも販売してるけど、POPに小さな文字で「このマスクは正規のルートで仕入れたものではありません」って書かれてる。どういう意味かな？ハテフム～？
ま、購入しない方が無難でしょう pic.twitter.com/oBnjvKwHgp
— しば179 (@gramprfm3) April 21, 2020
近所のタピオカ屋がマスク屋になってたw pic.twitter.com/HeIaVY8qVB
— ざわ (@nkzw_zw) April 21, 2020
タピオカ屋がコロナ対策をした結果
↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/Lug37piB7h
— かっつー@週休4日 (@katsuuu1218) April 19, 2020
東池袋3丁目のタピオカ屋さんでマスク50枚3000円で売ってた。次回入荷から値段上がるみたい。 pic.twitter.com/ga54DUtWFK
— アップルパイ (@T50Kj) April 15, 2020
近くのタピオカ屋がマスク屋になりました pic.twitter.com/KbgsWwlbXW
— 猪瀬昌幸@OEM開発で通販 (@inopon4372) April 15, 2020
ワイの行きつけのタピオカ屋、マスク高額転売しててワロタ
犯罪やんけ pic.twitter.com/XWCJblr5Yq
— 更生しました‧✧̣̥̇‧✦‧✧̣̥̇‧✦‧✧̣̥̇‧✦‧✧̣̥̇‧✦ (@bebeshinworld) April 19, 2020
土曜日18:00アメ村。タピオカ屋がマスク屋になってる pic.twitter.com/joDPmv3LNB
— イxノxリ (@supa09wears) April 18, 2020
タピオカ屋が進退極まって、マスクの転売してるw pic.twitter.com/WUrr4w97pQ
— ミッシェル@紅海 (@RotenF4R) April 20, 2020
タピオカ屋さんいったらマスクくれたぁー pic.twitter.com/0a23knvgpH
— やまはる(っ'-')╮ =͟͟͞͞???? (@yamaharu_pokona) April 18, 2020
And as Kotaku previously posted, Domino’s Pizza is selling boba pizza. Because 2020.
