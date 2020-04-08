Metal Gear Solid 2 Retrospective: Be Careful What You Wish For

Everything Announced During Today's Inside Xbox

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Revealed

The Internet Reacts To The PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller

So the PlayStation 5 controller is here ... and it's very, very white. And maybe because it's of all the white, but the initial reactions to the DualSense have been: Is this a Switch Pro Controller? How long is it going to stay white? And what the hell does the "Create" button do that the "Share" button didn't?

The first main response to the DualSense's announcement this morning, of course, was: where's the all-black version? It's a valid question given Sony's default controllers have always been black in the past - save for the original grey PS1 controller - even though other colour schemes are always available at some point.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Revealed

While we’ve yet to get a glimpse of the PlayStation 5 itself, Sony has seen fit to tease us today with a first look at its controller.

Read more

Card

Some couldn't help but liken the mostly-white look to other mostly-white designs, like Stormtroopers. And plenty of users liked the change, particularly those who were happy to have an all-white stock controller to match their all-white consoles - although some noted that Sony's comment about the two tones might indicate the console itself will have a similar design approach.

Card

Card

Card

Others took the base design and started applying their own colours, offering an idea of what the DualSense might look like in a couple of years as more promotional controllers and variants are made.

A couple of designers took issue with the iconography above the start/select buttons, although there's a definite upside for one avian hero:

On the bright side, everyone can be grateful Sony didn't get too wild with the DualSense.

Comments

  • Mikecycle Guest

    Well this is awkward, the shape buttons don’t have colours.

    I have the shapes tattooed on my fingers, with the correct colours ????????‍♂️

    0
  • Mikecycle Guest

    Well this is awkward, the shape buttons don’t have colours.

    I have the shapes tattooed on my fingers, with the correct colours ????????‍♂️

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.
dd dungeons-dragons tabletop wizards-of-the-coast

How To Redeem D&D's Worst Alignment, Which Is Obviously Lawful Good

Enter the tavern. Bite the plot hook. Go on your righteous journey. Kill the monsters. Fight the boss. Free the town. Rinse, repeat, and rejoice in those experience points. There you have it: the life of a lawful good Dungeons & Dragons character.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles