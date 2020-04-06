Community Review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

This Week In Games: Final Fantasy 7 For Everyone Else

The Greatest Hayao Miyazaki Characters, Ranked

It Is Time To Dust Off Burnout 3: Takedown

Photo: Toni Scott

The Burnout series, which I was introduced to by Revenge, was one of the only game franchises I religiously played growing up. Each game has its own charm to it, its own unique spin on what makes this Burnout game a little different than the rest. Ultimately, I was best at Burnout Dominator, but my all-time favourite game was Takedown.

Image: Criterion Games, Burnout 3 Takedown

The Burnout series has long been known for two facets: Imaginary car makes and models, and ridiculous crashes. While even modern car games continually disappoint with weak damage models, Burnout 1 was delivering heart-stopping collisions at the very dawn of the PS2/Xbox era. Burnout 2, released a year later, gave us the addictive Crash Mode, where enormous pileups and maximum carnage were the name of the game. But Burnout 3 was where the series really nailed its stride.

Behold, the introduction of the Takedown. No longer were you an inactive participant in the fates of your competitors; you could directly murder them yourself, simply by using your supercar of choice as a giant sledgehammer. Smashing opponents was directly rewarded with more Boost, which was the Burnout equivalent to infinite nitrous oxide that replenished by driving dangerously. With a split-screen mode included with the game, I would wager this game has a friendship death toll rivaling Mario Kart. If that’s not enough evidence to convince you to dust off the disc and start slamming into traffic with reckless abandon, it was the highest-rated Burnout game ever released, with Metacritic bestowing it the title of “Universal Acclaim”.

So dust off the PS2 (again - you can probably see what my childhood was centered around), and get to some Road Rage.

Comments

  • Braaains @braaains

    God I loved this game so much. By far the high point of the Burnout series.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

diablo diablo-ii diablo-iii dungeon-siege-2 evergreen gog grim-dawn immortal-throne marvel-heroes nox path-of-exile sacred-2 steam titan-quest torchlight-2 torchlight-ii van-helsing victor-vran

Nine Isometric Action RPGs Worth Trying

They have been called many things over the years. Isometric RPGs, hack'n'slash RPGs, ARPGs, Diablo clones. But one thing is certain: They wouldn't exist if Diablo didn't come out in 1996. Diablo and its sequels spawned a whole catalogue of isometric action RPGs.
animation anime feature ghibli io9 movies studio-ghibli

The Greatest Hayao Miyazaki Characters, Ranked

Whether you think of him as the world's greatest anime director, one of the greatest animators of all time, or perhaps one of the best directors period, the works of Hayao Miyazaki are beyond compare… except perhaps to each other. Here's the best of his best.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles