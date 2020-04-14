It's A Good Day For A Final Fantasy VII Electronic Dance Album

While you play Final Fantasy VII Remake, there's one thing to do. Dance, dance, dance. From RoboRob, producer of last year’s Billboard-charting Kingdom Heartbeats, One-Beat Angel is an album that transforms Final Fantasy VII’s most iconic music into danceable electronic tracks. Well, more danceable that before.
It’s amazing what applied rhythmic thumping and moving around notes can do. Published by Materia Collective and available now on Bandcamp, One-Beat Angel is an 11-track Final Fantasy VII dance party. It starts with “Prelude”, ends with “JENOVA”, and in-between features excellent remixes of “One-Winged Angel”, “Chocobo Theme”, and more. RoboRob and James Landino even turned “Victory Fanfare” into a dance track. Have a listen.
It’s an excellent pre-remaster warm-up or post-remaster celebration album.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink