Just Cause 4 Is Now Free On The Epic Games Store

The Just Cause franchise is ridiculous. Want to chase storms? Got it. Create your own rocket? Sure thing. How about discovering the Hammer of Thor? Absolutely. The latest title in the franchise, Just Cause 4 is now available for free as part of the weekly Epic Games library giveaways so if you're looking for your next adventure, you might just find it here.

Just Cause 4 released in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It follows Rico Rodriguez, a rogue agent tracking down the keys to his past on a wild trip through Solis — a wide open world filled with diverse environments like deserts and snowy mountains. The game features a bunch of stupid fun stunts, weaponry and tricks you can pull off like riding the wind and shooting lightning out of a gun.

If that doesn't like a good, fun time, I don't know what will.

The other free title on offer this week at the Epic Games Store is Wheels of Aurelia, a road trip game that takes players through the western coast of Italy as they discover the past of a mysterious woman named Leila.

Next week's first free title has also been announced for the platform. Coming April 24 is For the King, a turn-based combat game based in a Dungeons & Dragons-style high fantasy world.

Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia are available to claim from the Epic Store today and will remain available until April 24. You don't have to download the games to claim them — simply click the 'get' button and complete the checkout process.

Let the chaos reign!

