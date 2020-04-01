K-pop Star's April Fools Joke: Pretending To Have Coronavirus Covid-19

Today is April Fool’s Day. Pranks probably aren’t a good idea this year! Pretending you have the novel coronavirus is definitely not.

K-pop star Jaejoong, member of the popular group JYJ, announced on Instagram earlier today:

Jaejoong wrote that he had contracted the virus, adding (as translated by Koreaboo), “It was careless of me to live disregarding all of the cautions provided by the government and those around me.” He then apologised for possibly infecting others and that he had thought this would never happen to him.

“I am currently hospitalized,” he continued (via Koreaboo). “I currently feel grateful and apologetic, reflecting on my past.” He went on to add that there were so many things he wanted to say and so many people he wanted to see.

The original Instagram post has since been taken down. See, it was an April Fool’s Day joke—or something. Whatever it was, the prank certainly seemed like a bad idea! As Allkpop reports, less than an hour later, he updated his original Instagram post, writing that it was “heartbreaking” to have a loved one become infected with the novel coronavirus and that some people are going out and acting like everything is normal.

“Many of my acquaintances and staff are also seeing their loved ones testing positive for the virus,” he wrote (via Allkpop). “This is not a faraway story.”

The popstar added that people should continue to remain alert.

“This prank was much too out of hand for a simple April Fool’s joke, but many people worried for me in a short period of time,” he added. “This is definitely not something that only happens to other people!” Jaejoong wrapped up by saying he will receive whatever punishment that his prank warrants and hopes people stay healthy. Surely, there are better ways to raise this awareness?