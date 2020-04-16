Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy Voice Actor Keiji Fujiwara Has Died

Crysis Remaster Appears To Be Coming To Major Platforms, Including Switch

Keiji Fujiwara was a veteran voice actor with an impressive resume in anime and Japanese games. Today, it was announced that he has passed away at the age of 55. His talent agency’s announced that Fujiwara died from cancer.

As Oricon reports, Fujiwara had taken a break from voice acting from August 2016 to June 2017 to undergo treatment.

Perhaps Fujiwara’s most famous role was Hiroshi, the father in Crayon Shin-chan who he voiced until 2016. Other notable roles include the Japanese languages voices for Axel (Lea) in the Kingdom Hearts series, Ardyn in Final Fantasy XV, and Reno in Final Fantasy VII Remake. You can see his list of credits here.

Fujiwara was an incredible talent. May he rest in peace.

  • zico @zico

    I really didn’t need a fucking reason to cry tonight. His Reno from Crisis Core/FF7 Remake is incredible.

  • deoff @deoff

    Ah Dammit. Dammit Dammit Dammit.
    I loved this guy's voice. He was great at doing a certain variety of scruffy middle aged guy.
    He also absolutely killed it in the role of Haku, the main character in the recent Utawarerumono games. They were even planning on doing another anime of that show.
    Dammit.

  • Zar @zar

    @Brian_Ashcraft credits here. link doesnt work

