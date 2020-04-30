Knife Child Terrorises Local Sector

There's Now A Jim's Mowing Monopoly Game

The Beginner's Guide To Valorant

Lego Super Mario Gets His Own Video Game In Dreams

Gif: Bearly Regal, YouTube

It’s only a matter of time before there’s an official video game version of Nintendo and Lego’s upcoming interactive Super Mario building sets. Using Media Molecule’s Dreams, master video game remaker/demaker Bearly Regal beat them to the punch.

It’s basically Lego Super Mario: The Video Game. Over the course of 60-plus hours, game designer Bearly Regal (who we’ve featured previously) painstakingly recreated Lego’s strange, blocky interactive Mario figure, down to its LED eyes.

Screenshot: Bearly Regal

Once Super Mario was made, he built the plastic plumber a world to explore. He’s basically building with Lego pieces within Dreams, snapping bits together, and then adding programmed behaviours using processes I could not begin to explain.

Screenshot: Bearly Regal

The project culminates in a lovely Lego Mario playground. Plastic Mario wobbles through the course, bouncing off blocks and poking at warp pipes. It looks like nothing else I’ve seen made in Dreams, which is pretty impressive, as I’ve seen so many things. Check out the video below to watch 60+ hours of game design crammed into six minutes. It’s fascinating.

More Lego Mario

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bethesda cd-projekt coronavirus covid-19 feature riot-games ubisoft zenimax

Major Video Game Companies Could Be Doing More For Covid-19 Relief

I understand why people get excited when video game companies and their executives donate millions to charity, as has been happening recently. Big numbers make for catchy headlines. “They’re doing their part!” we tell ourselves, happy to see private citizens chip in where governments have so often failed. After all, none of us will ever accrue that kind of money in our lifetimes. But is that truly the best they can do?
au feature sports-games

What's The Best Australian Sports Game?

With the lack of sport going on, ABC's Grandstand recently ran a little poll to determine the best sports game. Football Manager 2020 won out, which I can understand, but it's still a bit of a travesty. So let's run a slightly different poll.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles