Lenovo Refreshes Legion Line-Up: Australian Specs, Pricing And Release Date

Lenovo's Legion line-up is getting a boost with the latest wave of gaming laptops and PCs announced for release starting from May 2020. The line-up encompasses two brand new towers, a gaming IdeaPad and the several new gaming laptops.

The core changes to this Lenovo generation includes a new Coldfront 2.0 thermal management system, TrueStrike keyboards that improve precision, Dual Burn technology that optimises CPU and GPU performance, improved battery life via NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and Rapid Charge Pro as well as refreshed displays with optional 240Hz refresh rates and response rates of under 1ms.

Here's the details of the new line-up or check them out over at Lenovo.

Lenovo Legion 7i

The flagship Legion 7i leads Lenovo's announcements — it's a new 15-inch gaming laptop that features RGB lighting accents, the aforementioned Coldfront 2.0 system with an integrated Vapor Chamber and thermal sensing array, a TrueStrike keyboard with anti-ghosting and abrasion resistance and a VESA DisplayHDR 400 Full HD display with up to 240Hz refresh rates.

At its upper tier, you'll be able to purchase the laptop with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q Design.

According to Lenovo, the Legion 7i has a battery life of up to 8 hours and will recieve 50 per cent charge in around 30 minutes.

The Lenovo Legion 7i laptop is priced from $3,999 in Australia.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi

The Legion 5Pi is another 15-inch gaming laptop — but one with a more subtle, minimalist look. It supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or GTX GPUs and features an IPS 1080p display with 250Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness and 100% sRGB colour-accurate display. It also features the Coldfront 2.0 thermal system and TrueStrike keyboard.

The Legion 5Pi offers up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe solid state drive as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 technologies. It also allows up to 8 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge Pro capabilities.

The Lenovo Legion 5Pi is available for $2,999 in Australia.

Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5i and 5 laptops are described as the mainstream laptops of this new line-up and feature several optional configurations alongside the aforementioned Coldfront 2.0 and TrueStrike features.

The Legion 5i is fitted with the latest 10th Generation Intel Core H-Series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or GTX GPUs and starts at $2,199 in Australia.

The Legion 5 contains the latest AMD Ryzen 7 4000 H-Series Mobile Processor with 8 cores and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics as well as a 15.6-inch IPS 1080p display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, HDR and 100% sRGB colour accuracy.

The Lenovo Legion 5 will start from $1,999 in Australia.

Lenovo Legion Y740Si Laptop and BoostStation eGPU

The Lenogo Legion Y740Si is a thinner laptop (it weighs 1.7 kg) that supports up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processors and has a 15-inch 4K IPS display.

It can be hooked up to the Lenovo Legion BoostStation, an optional external GPU compatible with either a NVIDIA or AMD desktop graphics card — it can be purchased stand-alone or bundled with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GPU.

The Lenovo Legion Y740Si starts at $2,899 in Australia. The Lenovo Legion BoostStation was not priced in the release provided to Kotaku Australia.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is one of two new gaming PCs. It supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU and also houses the Coldfront 2.0 cooling system.

The Legion Tower 5i will also offer support for the AMD Ryzen desktop processors — although this version will be available later this year, with no confirmed date given.

The Legion Tower 5i will start at $2,499 in Australia.

IdeaCentre Gaming 5i

The second tower is the IdeaCentre Gaming 5i. It features ambient front lighting, support for up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and will also offer support for the AMD Ryzen processors later in the year.

The IdeaCentre Gaming 5i starts at $1,899 in Australia.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

The last laptop in Lenovo's new line-up is the IdeaPad Gaming 3i — it's a 15-inch laptop with optional 120Hz refresh rate and support for up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors.

It features Dolby Audio, a 15-inch Full HD display, and support for up to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

Like the two Lenovo towers, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 will offer support for AMD Ryzen mobile processors later in the year.

The Lenovo IndeaPad Gaming 3i will start at $1,849 in Australia.

Lenovo's new line-up was given a U.S. launch window between May and June 2020, although Australian release dates have not been confirmed at the time of publication.

We will update this article should we learn more.