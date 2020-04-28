A Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Briefing Has Leaked

Gears Tactics: The Kotaku Review

Valorant Making Anti-Cheat Changes After Player Outcry

Let's Compare Xenoblade Chronicles Wii And Switch Graphics

Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima

Xenoblade Chronicles was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010 in Japan. That is a long, long time ago. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will be released on the Switch next month with new character models.

Obviously, the graphics will be improved, but let’s see how so.

As Kotaku previously reported, the Definitive Edition features revamped visuals and sound, a new user interface, and a new epilogue yarn. 

Via Hachima, you can see how the graphics stack up. The top images are from the Switch version, while the bottom ones are from the Wii. 

Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima
Screenshot: Nintendo, Hachima

Back when the game was ported to the Nintendo 3DS in 2015, Kotaku also published a comparison. In case you missed our review of the original game, you can read it right here

Comments

  • Camm @camm

    Ah, that's pretty gross, they Anime'd the fuck out of the graphics.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bethesda cd-projekt coronavirus covid-19 feature riot-games ubisoft zenimax

Major Video Game Companies Could Be Doing More For Covid-19 Relief

I understand why people get excited when video game companies and their executives donate millions to charity, as has been happening recently. Big numbers make for catchy headlines. “They’re doing their part!” we tell ourselves, happy to see private citizens chip in where governments have so often failed. After all, none of us will ever accrue that kind of money in our lifetimes. But is that truly the best they can do?
au feature last-of-us-part-2 naughty-dog

The Last Of Us 2's Biggest Plot Points Have Leaked Online

If you were really looking forward to Ellie's upcoming adventure in Last of Us Part 2, huge PSA: you'll want to set up spoiler filters now.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles