Link To The Past's Hyrule Recreated In Animal Crossing

That is a lot of terraforming.

VaynMaanen has taken their regular Animal Crossing island of Forsena and completely transformed it into the Link to the Past version of Zelda’s Hyrule, from towns to waterfalls to mountains.

That is, uh, a lot of work, but it also looks fantastic, not just as a homage, but just as a very lovely Animal Crossing island as well.

You can see some more pics here, while GameXPlain even went on a tour, so you can see it in motion!