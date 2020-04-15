Luke, He Is Your Father

Sex Games Are Voice Acting's Wildest New Frontier

Rick Boer, once known around these parts as the King of Metal Gear cosplay, has got older and become a family man. Which hasn’t stopped his cosplay efforts; it just means he’s got someone else around to help out.

These images show Rick and his son Luke (his actual, very good name). This first one below was taken a few years back when Luke was only three days old:

When time came for Luke’s first birthday last year, a family ritual was born:

Luke just turned two, which meant it was time for more family snaps:

These are cute as hell, I know, but also, look at the cosplay! Look at Rick’s Vader outfit, which is perfect! Look at Luke’s costumes! These are insanely-detailed for a kid’s costume, from the snow effects down to the tiny lightsaber, belt and helmet gear.

You can see more of Rick’s (and his wife’s, who is also one hell of a cosplayer) stuff at their company page.

