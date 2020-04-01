Man Brings Tom Nook To Life With His Nipple

Thanks To COVID-19, One Parent Used Pokemon To Teach His Kids Algebra

Screenshot: lowcostcosplayth

These are trying times. One man keeps making the internet a better place with his low-cost cosplay. Thank goodness for that!

Kotaku first profiled Anucha “Cha” Saengchart (aka “Lonelyman”) and his inexpensive cosplay way back in 2014. Since then, he’s continued to delight and amuse. His latest Tom Nook creation is something else. 

View this post on Instagram

Lonelyman and his nipple #lowcostcosplay #animalcrossing #art

A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on

This isn’t his first body paint cosplay. He’s done memorable, cheeky ones before:

View this post on Instagram

Luffy and Boa #lowcostcosplay #onepiece #mirror #art

A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on

He continues to be one of the most creative cosplayers on the internet.

View this post on Instagram

Lonelyman and his Goku #lowcostcosplay #dbz #ps4

A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on

View this post on Instagram

Lonelyman and his red onion #lowcostcosplay

A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on

Be sure to follow him on Instagram

