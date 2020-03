Man Makes Excellent Gundam Themed Masks

Usually, cosplay builder Gekidan makes helmets and armour. These are not usual times, and recently, he’s been making Gundam-themed masks.

When he ventured outside in the Mobile Suit Gundam mask, Gekidan used the hashtags #自作マスク (“self-made mask”) and #ウィルス対策 (“virus countermeasure”). Its design appears to be the most functional.

Gekidan isn’t only making Gundam themed masks. Here is a Getter Robo mask.

