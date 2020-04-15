Sex Games Are Voice Acting's Wildest New Frontier

A Deep Dive Into Overwatch's Latest Hero, Echo

What We Remake

Mangamo Is A Nice New Way To Read A Lot Of Manga

Image: Mangamo

Launching today for iOS and coming soon to Android, Mangamo is a $US4.99 ($8) monthly subscription service that aims to serve up hundreds of volumes of Japanese comics in a completely legal and creator-supporting way, which is a lovely idea.

There are many manga subscription services out there, each with their pros and cons. Some cater to a specific publisher. Other focus on a narrow range of titles. Mangamo gives readers unlimited access to books from 11 different publishers, including Kodansha, Comicsmart, Toppan, North Star Pictures, and more. Over the next three months, the service plans to host more than 1,000 volumes of manga across more than 300 titles, with new volumes added on a daily basis. Current offerings include popular manga like Attack on Titan, Somali & the Forest Spirit, Fire Force, and Arte, and titles never before released in English such as Dropkick my Devil, Akatsuki Babies, Reset Game, and Daily Meteor Strike.

Screenshot: Mangamo, Kotaku

It’s an expansive collection of manga at a nice price, without the added benefit of supporting creators instead of downloading and reading illegally, you dirty manga pirates. It’s especially nice for me, someone who is just getting into manga and has no idea where to start and limited resources to purchase physical volumes. I just scroll through what’s available, pick something that looks interesting.

Mangamo launches today on iOS with a free two-month trial. How many right-to-left comics can you read in two months?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime au crunchyroll

Here's Crunchyroll's Most Popular Anime In Australia This Year

Every few months, Crunchyroll releases figures on the most popular anime across their streaming platform. They don't have figures on what's happened immediately in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but they do have figures from the start of the year through to March. And, unsurprisingly, Australians and New Zealanders love the classics.
cleaning coronavirus covid-19 feature tag-nintendo nintendo-customer-service nintendo-of-japan nintendo-switch switch

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

You might have heard there’s currently a global pandemic going on. As a result you might be using things like alcohol and disinfect wipes to clean off your stuff, including your Switch. Nintendo says don’t, at least if your priority is not damaging the system’s finish. For many, it probably isn’t.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles