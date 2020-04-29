Mario, Meet Ultraman & Godzilla

Bid Toys have made this incredible pair of figures depicting Mario and Bowser as Ultraman and Godzilla respectively.
Going on sale in a few hours (at time of posting), Mario stands 13cm tall and costs USD$42 shipped worldwide, while Bowser is 15cm and costs USD$49 shipped.
If you manage to get one, they’ll ship in June. And if you think a Nintendo x Tokusatsu crossover is weird and new, it’s actually a very cool historical fit.
