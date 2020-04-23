The Trials Of Mana Remake Proves Square Enix Can Faithfully Redo A Classic '90s RPG

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

Here's The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Ghostbusters And A Tale Of Licensing Hell

We all know about games that have had individual licensing issues, and games that have been changed for different markets (hi, Super Mario Bros. 2), but the story of this old Kemco Roger Rabbit title, released on the NES in Japan, is something else.

Stumbled upon and shared by the magical kitsune, this excellent video by The Game Show (first uploaded a couple of years ago) tells the story of how, thanks to a comedic series of licensing blunders, that single Roger Rabbit game somehow spawns an entire series of sequels and releases in other regions that includes Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Ghostbusters and, uh, Kid Klown in Night Mayor World.

All the same games, just reskinned to the point of absurdity because licenses ran out, wouldn’t apply to other places or because for a short time a number of alternate realities bled into ours, and the convergence point was a Japanese development studio.

This video is only six minutes long, and is worth every single second of your time.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

achievements cd-projekt-red kotakucore open-world player-stories rpg the-witcher the-witcher-3

What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did

The Witcher 3 is a sprawling single-player RPG with so much to do it can be overwhelming. The game world is huge. Points of interest litter the map. Dialogue trees mean you can play through pivotal scenes in different ways. I can think of far worse games to be stuck on a desert island with for the rest of my life. Still, I can't imagine spending over 1800 hours in the game like Bruno Printz-Påhlson has.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles