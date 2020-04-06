That Ambitious Harry Potter x Minecraft RPG Is Fully Released

Community Review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Fighting off the Monster Book of Monsters. Practising spells. Going on quests with friends. Defeating death eaters. Taking magic classes. Learning transfiguration. Exploring Diagon Alley.

If you've ever wanted a full Harry Potter game, and you're looking for something fresh to work through, this is the best you can get right now.

It's Witchcraft & Wizardry, the ambitious Harry Potter RPG built entirely within Minecraft that we wrote about just last week. The "normal" version of the map is about 203MB, and it only works with the Java version of Minecraft, not Minecraft Bedrock, which is the version of Minecraft on phones, Apple TV or Fire OS. It's also not compatible with Minecraft on PS4, either.

The Java version of Minecraft is more malleable for modding anyway, but if you're just exploring this for the first time then you might want to read this first. The real practical implication of not supporting Bedrock is the lack of crossplay, but if everyone has to install the Witchcraft and Wizardry anyway, you'll all be on PC.

For a full installation guide, the creators put together a basic video tutorial for an alpha version of the map below. You'll need the OptiFine optimisation mod as well, which vastly improves the game's framerate and helps with loading a map as enormous as this.

If you want to hang out in the official Discord server with the creators, there's a link for that here. Some players are also using the Hamachi service to create virtual LAN networks with friends, so everyone can join the same Witchcraft and Wizardry game together. You can play the whole game in singleplayer, of course, but who wants to wander Hogwarts alone?

