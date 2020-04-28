Mum Makes Cardboard Laptop For Her 4-Year-Old Kid

Wow! Twitter user Koshiyoda went above and beyond when her four-year-old asked her to make a computer. The result is this incredibly realistic laptop.
The details on the cardboard laptop are incredible. Just look at how each letter and Japanese character is painstakingly added on each key. Instead of an Apple logo, Koshiyoda created a cute little strawberry one. The “screen” is a white sheet of paper on which her kid can draw. I love that element to the project—it really helps spark a child’s creativity.
「本物のパソコン作って〜」と子供(4歳)に頼まれたので、ダンボールで作りました。喜んでオンライン授業ごっこしてくれてます????
板段ボール特有の反りが残っちゃったのが残念…#段ボール工作 pic.twitter.com/htDjOeOCIR
— koshiyoda (@koshiyoda) April 24, 2020
According to IT Media, the whole project took around four hours, spread out over five days.
そうなんです、画面を入れ替えて遊べるようにしました。 pic.twitter.com/hlv512J0a6
— koshiyoda (@koshiyoda) April 25, 2020
You can follow Koshiyoda on Twitter here. She has a blog as well.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink