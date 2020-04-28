Mum Makes Cardboard Laptop For Her 4-Year-Old Kid

A Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Briefing Has Leaked

Screenshot: Koshiyoda

Wow! Twitter user Koshiyoda went above and beyond when her four-year-old asked her to make a computer. The result is this incredibly realistic laptop.

The details on the cardboard laptop are incredible. Just look at how each letter and Japanese character is painstakingly added on each key. Instead of an Apple logo, Koshiyoda created a cute little strawberry one. The “screen” is a white sheet of paper on which her kid can draw. I love that element to the project—it really helps spark a child’s creativity.

According to IT Media, the whole project took around four hours, spread out over five days.

You can follow Koshiyoda on Twitter here. She has a blog as well. 

