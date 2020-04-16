Animelab's Most Popular Anime In Australia And New Zealand

Earlier this week we showed what Australians and New Zealanders were enjoying the most on Crunchyroll. Naturally, readers asked: what are people watching on Animelab? Well, today we can reveal those figures as well.

The company supplied figures to Kotaku Australia today, revealing the most popular anime, movies and "evergreen" or classic anime were on the service.

Here's Crunchyroll's Most Popular Anime In Australia This Year Every few months, Crunchyroll releases figures on the most popular anime across their streaming platform. They don't have figures on what's happened immediately in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but they do have figures from the start of the year through to March. And, unsurprisingly, Australians and New Zealanders love the classics. Read more

Similar to Crunchyroll, Animelab isn't allowed to outline the titles by order of total views due to their licensing agreements. They could, however, reveal the top 10 trending titles in Australia and New Zealand.

There's some common titles in there. My Hero Academia is part of the top 10. Sword Art Online features too, which I'm sure Senator Stirling Griff wouldn't be too thrilled about.

Here's the top 10 trending anime on Animelab in Australia and New Zealand right now:

Demon Slayer

One Punch Man S1 & 2

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 2

Gleipnir

My Hero Academia

Fruits Basket

Sword Art Online

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.

As for movies, it's headlined by a true classic.

Akira

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl

One Piece Film: Gold

When looking at franchises that have been on the platform for longer, it's Dragon Ball Z and Naruto Shippuden that strike the strongest chord. Here's the top 5 "evergreen" series on the platform in Australia and New Zealand:

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Super

Tokyo Ghoul

Attack on Titan

Naruto Shippuden

Animelab also stressed that the dubs for most of these titles are exclusive to Australia and New Zealand, while some titles are exclusive to the platform entirely, like Dragon Ball Z. The company mentioned that Tokyo Ghoul was exclusive to Animelab as well, although at the time of writing Netflix Australia is screening the first two seasons. (Animelab, however, has three seasons.)

I've reached out to Animelab for clarification on the time frame for the trending series above. I also asked if there was any stats available on older anime, series from the '80s or '90s and how popular those might be. I didn't get a reply at the time of writing, but I'll update this post if those figures come through.