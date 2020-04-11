Accomplishing Things In Animal Crossing Leaves Me Feeling Kinda Bummed

Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review

Hey History Games, The Nazis Were The Bad Guys

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, As Told By Steam Reviews

Eight years after its announcement, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is finally out. Sorta: The long-awaited sequel to cult classic open-world lord sandbox Mount & Blade entered early access last week. For the most part, Steam users love it, despite some girthy warts that are hard to ignore.

In his impressions, Kotaku’s Ethan Gach said that he couldn’t stop playing the rough-around-the-edges empire builder, and Steam users are largely in the same boat. Many laud its refinement of previous Mount & Blade games and expansions’ core systems, a marriage of skin-of-your-teeth combat and political manoeuvring that can send ripples across the entire game world, whether you’re directly involved or not. However, after eight years, some players were expecting a more polished, fleshed-out experience. Bannerlord is buggy and lacking major systems, some of which were present in previous games (and will eventually be added to Bannerlord, too). It also doesn’t reinvent the wheel, leaving some series fans with powerful feelings of déjà vu. While most reviewers are breathlessly enthusing, a few are angrily fuming.

Recommended Stories

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2010s underrated-games

The Most Underrated Games Of The 2010s

The 2010s have come and gone, with the passage of time once again showing that we live in a meaningless universe where we ultimately die. But hey! There were some cool video games along the way. Caught in that catalogue were countless games that were woefully misunderstood, never getting the limelight they deserved. This is an arbitrary list of the decade’s best but sadly unsung games.
au dualsense internet-reacts playstation-5 ps5 ps5-dualsense

The Internet Reacts To The PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller

So the PlayStation 5 controller is here ... and it's very, very white. And maybe because it's of all the white, but the initial reactions to the DualSense have been: Is this a Switch Pro Controller? How long is it going to stay white? And what the hell does the "Create" button do that the "Share" button didn't?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles