NBA Players Are Having An Official NBA 2K Tournament Featuring Stars Like Kevin Durant

Photo: Al Bello, Getty

If NBA players can’t get onto an actual court for the next few months, for the televised enjoyment of millions, they may as well do the next best thing.

Yahoo Sports reports that the NBA and ESPN have put together an official esports tournament, which will feature 16 NBA players going head-to-head in an NBA 2K20 tournament that will run for 10 days. Crucially, it’s going to feature only prominent, current players, like former MVP Kevin Durant, All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young and 2020 slam dunk champ Derrick Jones Jr.

NBA 2K20 is a game with a lot of problems, many of which I’ve covered over the last few months, but few of those are actually on the court. Seeing real players take each other on in such a fantastic simulation should be a blast.

Here’s how the first round, which starts on Friday and will be televised on ESPN, will shape up:

