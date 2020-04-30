All The New Anime On Netflix In May (Including Rick & Morty!)

Image: Rick & Morty Season 4

There's no more blocs of Studio Ghibli coming to Netflix's animated library next month, but the service has something that's even better for most people: more Rick and Morty.

The rest of the fourth Rick & Morty season is the headline addition to Netflix's anime offering next month, along with a few new seasons. The final She-Ra season will air from mid-May, while the adaptation of the Dorohedoro manga hits Netflix Australia at the end of the month.

Rick & Morty: Season 4 (May-June)

Image: Rick & Morty Season 4

New episodes of Rick & Morty will drop every week, with the final episode airing on June 3. Here's the full schedule:

Episode 406 - May 6

Episode 407 - May 13

Episode 408 - May 20

Episode 409 - May 27

Episode 410 - June 3

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (May 7)

Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who's not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (May 15)

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

As an added bonus, you can check out an interview our US colleagues io9 did with the She-Ra cast below.

Dorohedoro (May 28)

Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido's help. In the Hole, that's a threat.

