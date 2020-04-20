New Anime Episodes For Pokémon, One Piece And More Delayed Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

The novel coronavirus is impacting the production of anime in Japan. With a state of emergency declared, voice actors aren’t going into the studio, which makes recording new episodes difficult, if not impossible.

Because of this, a number of shows will be delaying future new episodes and in their place re-runs will be aired. As of today, the next episodes for the following shows will be delayed:

In the place of Digimon Adventures’ episode on April 26 will be a GeGeGe no Kitaro repeat.

Production of new Pokémon anime episodes is temporarily on hold and re-runs will air.

From April 26, One Piece will air a repeat in lieu of a new episode.

The latest Pretty Cure anime will not broadcast a new episode from April 26.

Obviously this is understandable and, hopefully, this will help remind fans to stay safe as well.