Indie Developers Are Keeping The PlayStation Vita Alive

All The Bugs And Fish Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons In April

Steam's Weekend Deals Feature Some Must-Have Indies

Nintendo Confirms Network ID Hacking

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed the possibility that as many 160,000 Nintendo Accounts were breached in a hack earlier this month.

According to Kyoto-based game maker, the Nintendo Account breach was connected to users with Nintendo Network ID logins. Starting today, the company has disabled the NNID login function and reset the passwords for the affected accounts. Nintendo is asking users to turn on two-factor authentication to help ensure the necessary security to prevent future breaches.

The Nintendo Network IDs were originally connected to the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems.

As our colleagues at Kotaku Australia noted earlier this week, there had been reports of security breaches, with users claiming that unknown third parties had accessed their accounts. “We are aware of reports of unauthorised access to some Nintendo Accounts and we are investigating the situation,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Kotaku Australia at the time. “In the meantime, we recommend that users enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account.”

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.
feature mario-kart tag-nintendo pecking-order thebests

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

For almost thirty years we’ve been driving like maniacs, questioning the meaning of fairness and ending friendships in Nintendo’s Mario Kart series. So why not end a few more by trying to rank these games from worst to best.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles