Nintendo Confirms Network ID Hacking

Nintendo has confirmed the possibility that as many 160,000 Nintendo Accounts were breached in a hack earlier this month.

According to Kyoto-based game maker, the Nintendo Account breach was connected to users with Nintendo Network ID logins. Starting today, the company has disabled the NNID login function and reset the passwords for the affected accounts. Nintendo is asking users to turn on two-factor authentication to help ensure the necessary security to prevent future breaches.

The Nintendo Network IDs were originally connected to the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems.

As our colleagues at Kotaku Australia noted earlier this week, there had been reports of security breaches, with users claiming that unknown third parties had accessed their accounts. “We are aware of reports of unauthorised access to some Nintendo Accounts and we are investigating the situation,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Kotaku Australia at the time. “In the meantime, we recommend that users enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account.”