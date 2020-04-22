Our Favourite Fake Pokémon, Ranked

Data Miner Reveals Potential Upgrades For Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake Gave Me A Chance To Examine My Own Anger

Nvidia's Streaming Service Keeps Losing More And More Games

Image: Warner Bros. Interactive

Games like Oxygen Not Included, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and the entire Arkham series are set to be pulled from GeForce Now on April 24.

Nvidia announced the latest round of departures in a blog post last night about the future of its fledgling video game streaming platform. “We’re transitioning as many games to GeForce NOW as possible over this time,” the company wrote. “For those leaving, we’ll give gamers as much notice as possible.”

But in this case, that notice turned out to be only four days. “Games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, XBOX Game Studios, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment will be removed from the service on Friday, April 24,” the company wrote. “We hope they’ll return in the future.”

GeForce Now, a monthly subscription that lets you stream PC games you already own to any computer or mobile device, launched back in February and immediately started losing major games like Fallout 4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Some developers weren’t even aware their games were supported on the platform until others alerted them.

While certain publishers have bailed, others are sticking by GeForce Now. One of the most notable is Ubisoft, which Nvidia announced in its blog post will be adding GeForce Now support for the complete Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series. Epic Games is another: Subscribers can currently use the service to stream Fortnite and other Epic Store PC exclusives like Remedy’s Control. “Thirty of the top 40 most-played games on Steam already stream on GeForce NOW,” Nvidia wrote. “And we’re working to bring over 1,500 more games to the service.”

To make up for some of the higher profile games that have recently been pulled, Nvidia is currently making the first three months of GeForce Now free.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

final-fantasy final-fantasy-xii

In Defence Of Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII is ten years old today, which means that 2019 is officially running out of ways to remind us of our mortality. It was a controversial entry in the Final Fantasy series, shifting the series’ usual approach to combat and ditching old traditions to tell a techno-thriller story starring deeply flawed heroes. To this day, fans react dramatically at its very mention. Looking back a decade later reveals a game with scars, but one which also deserves a critical reassessment.
achievements cd-projekt-red kotakucore open-world player-stories rpg the-witcher the-witcher-3

What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did

The Witcher 3 is a sprawling single-player RPG with so much to do it can be overwhelming. The game world is huge. Points of interest litter the map. Dialogue trees mean you can play through pivotal scenes in different ways. I can think of far worse games to be stuck on a desert island with for the rest of my life. Still, I can't imagine spending over 1800 hours in the game like Bruno Printz-Påhlson has.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles