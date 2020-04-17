Observer Is Being Remastered For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Bloober Team's psychological cyberpunk-horror Observer is coming to next gen consoles in 2020.

Observer stars Rutger Hauer as a future detective in the year 2084 who hacks the minds of criminals to discover the truth of their crimes. It was first released in 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Linux and Mac and was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The game is widely regarded as one of the best titles of its release year and has since gained a cult following.

Observer: System Redux, its next gen remaster, was announced Friday with a reveal trailer that showed off supremely slick new visuals. It's one of the first glimpses we've gotten at just how gorgeous next-gen gameplay will look and it's frankly a bit stunning.

You can check out the trailer below:

It's more than a bit haunting to see Rutger Hauer brought back to life in such detailed fashion — Hauer voices protagonist Daniel Lazarski in the game and also provides his facial likeness.

The rest of the game looks just as awesome. The trailer takes players through a grim, Blade Runner-inspired city filled with creepy mannequins and mind-bending sci-fi goodness. It's also a fair bit gory, with blood-stained floors looking genuinely stomach-turning.

While 2019's trailer for Hellblade 2 was our first real look at next-gen visuals, Observer: System Redux's trailer is next level, showing off just how immersive and gorgeous graphics on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have the potential to be.

In addition to new visuals, Observer: System Redux will provide players with expanded gameplay that includes new story content.

The game is slated for release during the first quarter of 2020, likely coinciding with the releases of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.