Oh Thank God, We'll Be Able To Hear Korra And Asami Be Queer Real Soon

Korra and Asami go on a high-flying first date. (Image: Irene Koh and Vivian Ng, Dark Horse Comics)

The Legend of Korra ended with our titular Avatar beginning the next step of her life hand in hand with her new girlfriend, Asami. We’ve gotten to see that story continue even with the show’s end, thanks to both fan works and Dark Horse’s great graphic novel series. But now we’re going to get a tiny little taste of what could’ve been if the show had continued.

Dark Horse has announced a special livestream broadcasting next week to promote Michael Dante DiMartino, Irene Koh, and Vivian Ng’s first graphic novel trilogy in the post-show series of Korra comics, Turf Wars. As well as a moderated Q&A with Janet Varney and Seychelle Gabriel, who played Korra and Asami on the show, respectively, Varney and Gabriel will also perform a live reading from the first chapter of Turf Wars, which picks up moments after the final episode of the series came to a close.

It’s very sweet, depicting their first date as they go on a brief “thanks for saving the world” vacation in the Spirit World after defeating the threat of Kuvira. And because it’s simply Korra and Asami together, we get to spend time with them not just relaxing but finally getting to be together in a relationship, something we sadly never actually got to see on screen outside of that brief handhold. Sure, it’s not an animated re-enactment, but still: It’s the closest we’ll get to seeing Korra and Asami being blissfully romantic.

Dark Horse’s livestream will begin on its Twitch channel on April 7.