Outer Worlds Writers Hire Outer Wilds Writer

Normally, we at Kotaku don’t publish articles about people getting new jobs, but sometimes a headline just has to be written, you know?
Guess what, fellow humans, Obsidian HIRED MY DANG FACE
It is my first week and I am SO EXCITED
(Also don’t worry, I am working on a clearer mnemonic. Possibly: “Obsidian’s the studio I w*O*rk for, and they made The Outer W*O*rlds”?) https://t.co/3NkhMx79kN
— Kelsey Beachum (@VanKelsing) April 15, 2020
Congratulations to Kelsey and to the entire extended Outer Wilds-Outer Worlds family.
