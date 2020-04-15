Outer Worlds Writers Hire Outer Wilds Writer

Normally, we at Kotaku don’t publish articles about people getting new jobs, but sometimes a headline just has to be written, you know?

Guess what, fellow humans, Obsidian HIRED MY DANG FACE It is my first week and I am SO EXCITED (Also don’t worry, I am working on a clearer mnemonic. Possibly: “Obsidian’s the studio I w*O*rk for, and they made The Outer W*O*rlds”?) https://t.co/3NkhMx79kN — Kelsey Beachum (@VanKelsing) April 15, 2020

Congratulations to Kelsey and to the entire extended Outer Wilds-Outer Worlds family.