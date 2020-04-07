Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review

The Best Couch Co-Op Games When You're Stuck At Home With People

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Overwatch League Players Fined $1,000 Each For Typing 'Sex,' 'Big Dick' Into Chat

Photo: Robert Paul, Blizzard Entertainment

Friendly fifth-grade-level banter between foes is all well and good, but there’s a time and place for it. When you’re a professional Overwatch League player, the big stage—even during a quarantine—is not it.

While Overwatch League initially reacted to covid-19 by postponing all March and April matches, it’s now making up for lost time with online games each week. Over the weekend, two Overwatch League players, San Francisco Shock’s Dong-jun “Rascal” Kim and Los Angeles Valiant’s Jung-won “Lastro” Mun, got fined $US1,000 ($1,662) each for a mid-match exchange of words only tangentially related to Overwatch (unless you count Overwatch fan fiction, in which case they were extremely related).

In match chat, Mun began by saying “sex” and “big dick,” and Kim tossed in a “big dick” of his own. This prompted other members of both teams to react with surprise and laughter. Not long into this boldly-timed war of words, SF Shock tank player Matthew “Super” DeLisi asked them to cut it out because spectators “can see match chat.” In response, Mun said, “srysrysrysrysrysry,” a sentiment he later echoed in an apology on Twitter.

“I thought the viewers could not see the match chat because everyone was typing in it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wrote it as a joke, although I should not have done it regardless of whether the viewers could see the match chat or not. I will make sure something like this never happens again. I apologise to all the fans and OWL viewers.”

Overwatch League’s official discipline tracker now contains two new entries, noting that both Mun and Kim have been fined $US1,000 ($1,662) for “inappropriate chat during a league match.”

Kotaku reached out to LA Valiant and SF Shock for more information, but as of this publishing, the teams had yet to reply.

It seems, then, that if players wish to convey these ideas during official matches, they’ll have to resort to the more abstract form of expression that is the “tactical crouch.”

Recommended Stories

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.
diablo diablo-ii diablo-iii dungeon-siege-2 evergreen gog grim-dawn immortal-throne marvel-heroes nox path-of-exile sacred-2 steam titan-quest torchlight-2 torchlight-ii van-helsing victor-vran

Nine Isometric Action RPGs Worth Trying

They have been called many things over the years. Isometric RPGs, hack'n'slash RPGs, ARPGs, Diablo clones. But one thing is certain: They wouldn't exist if Diablo didn't come out in 1996. Diablo and its sequels spawned a whole catalogue of isometric action RPGs.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles