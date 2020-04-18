Paul Haddad, Voice Of Leon Kennedy In Resident Evil 2, Dies At 56

How To Be A Great Dungeon Master

Paul Haddad, who voiced Leon Kennedy in the character’s Resident Evil 2 debut, has died at the age of 56, according to an announcement from Invader Studios.

“Paul Haddad, our dear friend and an icon among the Resident Evil community, has passed away recently,” the statement reads. “We’ve been truly honoured to have the chance to meet and work with such a great man and a brilliant professional that he was. Rest in peace, Paul... you will live forever in our hearts.”

Invader Studios had recently collaborated with Haddad on Daymare: 1998, a survival horror homage to Resident Evil that served as the actor’s second video game appearance.

Haddad started his acting career in the late 1980s television drama Night Heat, but is best known for his performance as Resident Evil 2 protagonist Leon Kennedy. He would go on to feature in cartoons like The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and X-Men: The Animated Series, most notably voicing Pietro “Quicksilver” Maximoff.

No official cause has been provided for Haddad’s death.

