People Keep Drawing Oliver From Animal Crossing: New Horizons As A Sexy Hunk

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Wilbur is a blue-feathered dodo. Ditto for his brother Orville. But folks have been drawing the Dodo Airlines brothers as hunky dudes, with Wilbur being especially cool.

Let’s have a look at some of the best fan art of Wilbur (aka Rodley in Japan) and Orville (Morley in Japan). They’re hunky!

그림 안 그리면 행앗방에서 쪼까낸다 그래서 낙서 pic.twitter.com/lasNyR8ucw — 쏘굼구이 (@hyoma9e) April 25, 2020

orville wilbur dodo doodles pic.twitter.com/TDNC2bGMb3 — teal ???? (@BadTurquoise) April 7, 2020