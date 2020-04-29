Players Start With Armour In Apex Legends' Latest Event

A Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Briefing Has Leaked

Apex Legends’ Battle Armour event starts today and lasts until Season 5 begins on May 12. Over the next two weeks, players will begin matches with a specific piece of armour, which will change as the event goes on.

As developer Respawn explained in its post about the Battle Armour event, armour is now removed from the loot pool. Instead of finding armour on the event’s World’s Edge map, players start with armour already equipped, as well as with a P2020. Which armour that is will change over the course of the event, as follows:

  • April 28-May 2: White armour

  • May 2-May 6: Blue armour

  • May 6-May9: Purple armour

  • May 9-May 12: Evo armour (Respawn writes, “We’re also turning on double Level XP for Top 5 finishes across all modes during this phase.”)

Each armour change-up will happen at 10 a.m. Pacific on the appointed day. While you won’t have to duke it out for armour on the ground, I still found helmets in different rarities, which let me beef myself up a little more than with today’s basic white armour. There are also still batteries and shield cells to keep your armour functional. While starting with white armour didn’t drastically change my Apex Legends experience, I’m excited to see what happens over the course of the event as the armour gets better and better.

Respawn writes, “The Battle Armour Event is just one way we are going to start experimenting with the core gameplay of Apex Legends, and we’re excited to introduce even more twists in Season 5 and beyond.” Season 4 has featured some pretty fun events, bringing new equipment, changes to the map, and lots of cosmetics to grind for. The Battle Armour event is probably the only time I’ll get my hands on some Evo armour, so I’m excited to check it out.

