QuakeCon 2020 Is Cancelled

This won’t come as a surprise to any of you, but id Software officially cancelled QuakeCon 2020 today, saying “gathering is the last thing any of us should be doing right now”.

In a statement posted on the con’s site, id say the show—due to take place in August—just can’t be put together at the moment. Even were restrictions on gatherings to have been lifted by then, given the lockdown situation right now “it will not be possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success”:

To all of our friends in the QuakeCon community, QuakeCon has always been a special event for us and for you – a time when we gather together to play games and build bonds that, for some, have lasted a quarter-century now. In recent weeks we have spent a lot of time discussing how we might still move forward with QuakeCon this year, particularly given that it’s the 25th year of the event. However, with all of the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s QuakeCon. The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and players will always be our top priority, and in these times it felt wrong to be talking about a gathering when gathering is the last thing any of us should be doing right now. While we don’t know what the state of the pandemic will be this August, we do know it will not be possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success. We thank all of you – especially the volunteers – for all your work in building and supporting this event year after year. We hope to work with you to come up with other ways to celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon this August, and we look forward to the return of this amazing event next year. Until then, be safe, look after each other, and play games. Peace, Love and Rockets, id Software and Bethesda Softworks

So the show will be back next year, and in the meantime they’ll try and do something online, just like everybody else.