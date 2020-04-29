Queer Eye Is Now Offering Animal Crossing Advice

Queer Eye interior designer Bobby Berk, without any actual homes to visit and makover right now, is keeping busy by offering his assistance at turning your Animal Crossing trashpit into something easier on the eye.

Or at least that was the intent with this Tweet, which was phrased as a means of getting some “some special hiptips”.

Hai Nook Miles+ members!! Do you need help making your #AnimalCrossing house a little more shamazing? Well, @bobbyberk is SOO EXCITED to share his interior design expertise with you!✨???? Reply to this tweet with pics of your home + the hashtag #QExAC for some special hiptips! pic.twitter.com/djztAdwsmV — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) April 28, 2020

Instead, for the most part it’s simply become a wholesome support network, as people with very nice Animal Crossing homes (and who may not realise this yet) get some public and notable adulation, while those with rotting hellholes receive some gentle words of encouragement.

Love! — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020

I think it may be time to bring @MarieKondo in pic.twitter.com/rY6jq1HAg6 — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020

Gurl... you trashy! ???? — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020

Amidst all that, though, there are genuine tips that you might find useful:

I’d add a sitting area to the left of the screen. A nice little sofa and chair will really make the space feel cozy ♥️ — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020

I’m all for a minimalist home, but it’s time to make your space more comfortable! Upgrade to a bed and craft more furniture to really start to make your space feel like home. Just ask @kankanyonce what a difference it can make! ♥️ — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020

I’d put some nice lighting around the entrance to really brighten the place up. Good luck with your turnip prices! — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020

That’s only if you’re after the advice of someone like Berk, though! My advice would be to simply listen to your heart, and if you want to fill your room with disgusting trash and sleep on a futon in the middle of it, then do it.