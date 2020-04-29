Queer Eye Is Now Offering Animal Crossing Advice

What's The Best Australian Sports Game?

Queer Eye interior designer Bobby Berk, without any actual homes to visit and makover right now, is keeping busy by offering his assistance at turning your Animal Crossing trashpit into something easier on the eye.

Or at least that was the intent with this Tweet, which was phrased as a means of getting some “some special hiptips”.

Instead, for the most part it’s simply become a wholesome support network, as people with very nice Animal Crossing homes (and who may not realise this yet) get some public and notable adulation, while those with rotting hellholes receive some gentle words of encouragement.

Amidst all that, though, there are genuine tips that you might find useful:

That’s only if you’re after the advice of someone like Berk, though! My advice would be to simply listen to your heart, and if you want to fill your room with disgusting trash and sleep on a futon in the middle of it, then do it.

