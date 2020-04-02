You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

Image: Studio Ghibli

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.

Participants in our reader survey will go in the running to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher.

Click here to tell us about how you're going, and stay safe out there.

The Best Video Games For Staying Fit The coronavirus epidemic has forced many of us indoors. Local gyms and council parks are facing closures, and some of you might now be working from home. If you're worried about maintaining fitness while living in isolation, the good news is that video games can help. From Ring Fit Adventure to rhythm game Beat Saber, there are plenty of games that can help you maintain fitness while you're stuck at home. Read more