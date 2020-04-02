You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

Games Might Be The Only Normal Thing Left

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.

Participants in our reader survey will go in the running to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher.

Click here to tell us about how you're going, and stay safe out there.

The Best Video Games For Staying Fit

The coronavirus epidemic has forced many of us indoors. Local gyms and council parks are facing closures, and some of you might now be working from home. If you're worried about maintaining fitness while living in isolation, the good news is that video games can help. From Ring Fit Adventure to rhythm game Beat Saber, there are plenty of games that can help you maintain fitness while you're stuck at home.

The Easiest Board Games To Pick Up And Play

There's nothing worse than sitting down to a good board game and realising you have no idea how to play it. You can waste hours reading through manuals, scrolling the web and watching YouTube videos before you finally understand some games, and by that stage, your perfect game night is ruined. Thankfully, there's a bunch of games you can easily set up and play without minimal forward planning.

Comments

  • Grimmsy123dfg Guest

    I don’t want to be that guy... but your terms and conditions say in point 11 that the winner isn’t random (and you also have 2 point 11’s)
    Actuallly totally wanted to point it out!

    1
    • AngoraFish @angorafish

      Actually, there's not "a little catch", there's quite a big one, and it's misleading to imply that the only thing you need to do is "take our short survey ... to be in the running to win a next-level prize".

      In fact, this is one of those stupid '50 words or less' style response competitions in which "chance plays no part in determining the winner" and where "all entries will be judged individually on their merits based on the Judging Criteria", specifically "originality, creativity, humour and entertainment level".

      So... I have to come up with something witty and amusing to win, which I most certainly am not at all inspired to do at the moment, and particularly not for a tiny chance of winning something, so... no thanks, but I think I'll sit this one out.

      1
      • Grimmsy123dfg Guest

        Yep it’s not a good competition format if they want to maximize their survey responses but meh their call..

        0
      • marcusivo @marcusivo

        Making it a game of skill is just to get around having to obtain permits in every state that requires one to run a game of chance (considered a lottery).

        I'm sure even if you write something lousy your chance of winning will be just as good.

        1
        • Alex Walker @alexwalker
          DEV

          Yeah, the 25/50 words or less is a requirement mandated by state liquor/gambling authorities. You have to take out a paid permit and jump through a whole other bunch of hoops otherwise, because it's then determined as "a game of chance" and you're treated like you're running online pokies.

          10
          • darren @darren

            That's why you have a skill question. (yes I know this is an old comment).

            "Which company made the switch console."

            1
  • Regular reader scree @scree

    Travel needs a "I don't travel" option

    4
  • lastskysamurai @lastskysamurai

    I’ll take your survey. Only because I have nothing better to do. : (

    1
  • grunt @grunt

    Current employment status needs a 'Retired' option. Retirees dont have a job, just an income source, but they really arent unemployed either.

    3
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      DEV

      That's a good point! I'll pass the feedback on.

      3
      • grunt @grunt

        I ended up just putting self employed down. Seemed the best middle ground.

        3
      • Regular reader scree @scree

        I went with umemployed because I'm on a carer's pension. It's kind of a full time job though

        2
  • benredbeard @benredbeard

    Can I just get 7.5k in cash instead of the 3 hour catamaran cruise?

    3
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      DEV

      Straight up cash prizes have a whole different set of regulations in NSW although it's dependent on how much is being given away AFAIK. Been a bit since I've looked into it.

      3
    • troutmonkey @troutmonkey

      I mean, who has 24 friends?

      4
      • hoi_polloi @hoi_polloi

        It would just have to be a romantic cruise for me and the wife...but I live in Melbourne, so just give me the projector. Projector would be great to have when 24 friends come over to watch the footy...but I don't have 24 friends and I don't like footy.

        Friends seem like hard work!

        1
      • zak @zak

        If you win you could throw it open to 24 other Kotaku readers. Meet up!

        1
      • Transientmind @transientmind

        It'd cost me and my friends more to GET to Sydney combined than the prize is worth. :P

        0
  • seeysa Guest

    glad i read the comments. pass.

    -1
  • pocketfullofpikachu @pocketfullofpikachu

    The survey is completely banal and had me tearing my hair out at times but I completed the damn thing anyway because I'm hungry and poor.

    3
  • Luke @luke

    I did the survey but it was largely irrelevant for me personally, especially when 75% of the survey was about fashion and travel.

    2
    • Transientmind @transientmind

      Me: "I give zero fucks about cosmetics and fashion."
      Survey: "Oh. Well. The next sixty questions aren't gonna be super relevant to you, then..."
      Me: "Probably not."
      Survey: "Oh well. Let's do it anyway! So how much weight do you give to influencers?"
      Me: "I consider them an unpleasant and aggressive form of personality cancer."
      Survey: "Cool! Let's both just keep pretending we're going to get something out of this for a little while longer."

      4
      • Luke @luke

        They should have had the question "Have you traveled in the last 6 months?" if you said no it should have skipped all the travel related questions.

        2
    • zychion @zychion

      Man you said it.
      Some of those questions made it sound like people consider their fashion choices investments. Way to make people feel good about spend $1,500+ of a handbag and only taking it out 4 Sundays during summer and the rest of the time it sits on a shelf being dusted and kept in pristine condition.

      1
  • Way2easy Guest

    Thanks for putting this competition up but this survey is terrible. 10 mins in and still asking about fashion, I didn't even select fashion as an interest... . Had to Quit out coz I gotta go back to work.

    1
  • darath @darath

    Question 19 says Select All That Apply and then only lets you choose one option

    2
  • darath @darath

    What's an investment piece? I think I invested in buying my mobile phone, but I think they are talking about something else.

    1
  • akeashar @akeashar

    After a dozen questions regarding clothing and grooming I decided that the annoyance wasn't worth completing the rest.

    2
  • charlie_s123 @charlie_s123

    Done and done! It's interesting doing these surveys and thinking about decisions you usually just make on autopilot.

    1
  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    Considering the prizes on offer, I expected the questions to be about technology, gaming and gadgets. Instead the questions were about fashion, cosmetics and travel.

    If I say I don't care about fashion and generally only buy new clothes to replace old ones, I shouldn't then be asked another 30 questions about fashion.

    0
  • grunt @grunt

    OK, April 2020 survey, question 27: "Which of the following are you doing MORE of since the outbreak of COVID-19?"

    Some of those answers are quite... personal. Props for offering them as options, but I'm not sure they're appropriate. For others, go through the survey to see what I mean.

    0
  • derrick @derrick

    You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Helping Us Data-Match Your Advertising Profile

    0
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    Why are there comments from mid 2019 on a survey about an event happening in early 2020?
    Anyway, I feel that this is a little morally questionable making a competition out of people's current potentially unfortunate circumstances.

    Regardless, there are people out there who need a reprieve from paying for meals more than me so I'm sitting this one out.

    0

