Revenge Of The Cartels, Mayhem 2.0, Loot The Universe Now Available In Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 has continued its content rollout with the latest seasonal event, Revenge of the Cartels now live on all platforms alongside a bunch of other DLC. In addition to a new questline, cosmetics and guns, the free update also introduces Mayhem 2.0, a much harder game mode with additional loot challenges and the Loot the Universe mini-event.

Revenge of the Cartels features a new questline that sees players journey into Villa Ultraviolet to take on kingpin Joey Ultraviolet and his Eridium Cartel. To find the questline, you need to speak to Maurice aboard the Sanctuary III.

In Villa Ultraviolet, you'll find neon glowing cartel members to work your way through, with Legendary loot pools available to the victors. It's a repeatable questline and the hordes will keep on coming, so be prepared to run and gun.

Timed challenges through the event will allow you to snatch new rewards including the following:

VECH-tor Graphics ECHO Device Skin

Retro Outrunner Weapon Trinket

Framed Firewall Room Decoration

Hotline Pandora Vault Hunter Head Skin

Death by Filigrees Vault Hunter Body Skin

Also launching in the new content update is another challenge mode for Borderlands 3 — Mayhem 2.0. This mode contains 10 Mayhem challenge levels that steadily increase game difficulty.

It also includes 25 modifiers ranked from Easy to Very Hard and selected at random to change up gameplay — for example, by increasing weapons damage, creating enemies with big heads or turning the floor into lava.

Higher Mayhem levels and more difficult modifiers come with the chance of some epic Legendary loot so while they make game significantly harder, it's worthwhile checking out this new mode for some killer weapons and skins.

Alongside these new events and modes, the latest update also introduces a new mini-event called Loot the Universe which is set to take you on a loot-filled journey through space. Every week a new planet will have increased odds of dropping Legendary loot, with the schedule as follows:

Week 1 (April 23 - 30): Pandora

Week 2 (April 30 - May 7): Promethea

Week 3 (May 7 - May 14): Eden-6

Week 4 (April 14 - May 21): Nekrotafeyo

The update with all the above content is now live and available for all users. Happy shooting!