Rick And Morty Season 4 Returns To Netflix Australia In May

Image: Cartoon Network

Rick & Morty's fourth season returns to Netflix Australia with new episodes arriving weekly from May 6.

When the first part of Rick & Morty season four ended in December 2019, our wily protagonists had just defeated a horde of evil alien snakes, with Morty barely surviving a poisonous bite.

Now, they're in for a whole new world of trouble — and we wouldn't have it any other way.

The second half of season four will begin in true Rick & Morty fashion. You can see the full schedule for episode releases below, with synopses courtesy of IMDb:

Episode 406: "Rick and Morty find a magic squirrel and travel to space where they do some over the clothes stuff." - May 6

Episode 407: "Morty meets a new kid called Jack who's in love with an alien called Tom. Rick tries to save him when it turns out the alien isn't who he thinks" - May 13

Episode 408: "Summer takes up knitting, and when her scarf gets caught in the garage door, it triggers a series of events leading up to the total destruction of the multiverse." - May 20

Episode 409: "Synopsis TBA" - May 27

Episode 410: "Synopsis TBA" - June 3

Also coming to Netflix in May is a new anime show called Dorohedoro, which following an amnesiac who "seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido's help." This show will launch on May 28.

Season two of Scissor Seven, which follows a part-time hairdresser, part-time hitman, is also coming to Netflix Australia on May 7.

Rick And Morty Season 4 Returns In May (And There's A New Trailer) Earlier this week a Rick & Morty samurai-themed short was unleashed on the world. Apparently that was just to whet out appetites, because now the release date for the second half of season 4 has been announced, along with a trailer. Read more