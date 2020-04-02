Ricky And Morty Season 4 Returns In May (And There's A New Trailer)

Image: Supplied

Earlier this week a Rick & Morty samurai-themed short was unleashed on the world. Apparently that was just to whet out appetites, because now the release date for the second half of season 4 has been announced, along with a trailer.

The final 5 episodes of the season will begin airing on Adult Swim in the U.S. on March 4 - but that doesn't mean we'll be getting in Australia at the same time.

While episodes in some previous seasons landed on Aussie Netflix roughly a week after the United States, season 4 was delayed by about a month. It's not currently clear if the second half of the season will have a similar delay, but we have reached out to Netflix locally for comment.

The latest trailer does't reveal much, but does deliver a fun montage against the backdrop of The Boys Are Back In Town. Oh and there's lighsabers. What's not to love?

You can watch the full trailer here:

The last time we saw the pair they were dealing with a lot of snakes and some time travel. If you can't quite remember, you have plenty of time to catch up before May, or whenever we get the new episodes in Australia. You can watch them all here on Netflix.