Sea Of Thieves Bug Causes Ships To Pull Sick Flips

This is the Tony Hawk x Sea of Thieves crossover nobody asked for.

For a little while now, Sea of Thieves has had a bug that takes previously regular sailing ships, comfortable in their designed space on top of the water, and launches them suddenly into the sky like Poseidon hit a comically large EJECT button.

As RPS roundup, it is one hell of a spectacle.

There are bad bugs, and sometimes, there are good bugs. All we need now is some Fu Manchu and we’re set.