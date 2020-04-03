Sea Of Thieves Now Has A Steam Page

Micorsoft’s multiplayer pirate life simulator, Sea of Thieves, looks like it’s finally heading to Valve’s platform after getting its own store page complete with the words “coming soon.”
The listing was spotted earlier this morning complete with system requirements, descriptive tags, and the option to wishlist the game. Unfortunately there’s no release date yet or any official announcement from Microsoft.
The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Is it any good? I haven't read too much about it, since there was no sign of when it would launch.