The Aussies Who Travel The World Reviewing Theme Parks

Uncharted 4 And Dirt Rally 2.0 Are April's PlayStation Plus Games

Games Might Be The Only Normal Thing Left

Sea Of Thieves Now Has A Steam Page

Micorsoft’s multiplayer pirate life simulator, Sea of Thieves, looks like it’s finally heading to Valve’s platform after getting its own store page complete with the words “coming soon.”

The listing was spotted earlier this morning complete with system requirements, descriptive tags, and the option to wishlist the game. Unfortunately there’s no release date yet or any official announcement from Microsoft.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments

  • Troubletcat @troubletcat

    Is it any good? I haven't read too much about it, since there was no sign of when it would launch.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

editors-picks evergreen jrpgs must-play-jrpgs random-encounters

The 20 JRPGs You Must Play

There comes a time when every person must sit back, think about their life’s accomplishments, and wonder, “What JRPGs should I play?”
au devolver-digital observation survey win

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles