Skrelp Eats Rotten Seaweed And Looks Like Rotten Seaweed

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Skrelp!

Skrelp Details

Type: Poison/Water

Average Height: 1' 08"

Average Weight: 16.1 lbs

First Added In Generation VI

That’s not just my opinion. According to multiple Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia, Skrelp has evolved to look like a piece of rotting seaweed that is just floating around the ocean. This is because Skrelp isn’t a great swimmer, so it just floats around and hides in seaweed to avoid predators or to hunt its prey. This makes sense to me. What I don’t get is why it also evolved a face that looks like it belongs on a terrible mascot from the 70s that warns kids about smoking weed.

Screenshot: Pokemon Company

I could see Skrelp appear in some low budget animated PSA where he flops out of a trashcan and proceeds to sing in a slightly raspy and high-pitched voice about how “crack is whack” or “dope is for dopes.” Why did an artist troll their own creation like this? Were they upset that day? Poor Skrelp got beat with the ugly stick and tossed in some dead seaweed.

It appeared in an episode of the anime where it was accidentally caught by Ash while fishing and in the process Skrelp poisoned Pikachu. So I don’t imagine this creature is a fan favourite unless you hate Pikachu.

Favourite Fan Art

No Horsea! No! You can do better than Skrelp. Don’t date this trash monster. Wait... Am I the strict and bad dad from every teen romance story? Crap.

Random Facts

Skrelp does evolve into something better, a giant trash dragon. Of all the Pokemon that look like dragons, this isn’t the worse looking. But it ain’t the best.

Skrelp and the Pokemon it evolves into, Dragalge, were the only new Poison-type Pokemon introduced in Generation VI.

Dhelmise is often seen hanging around Skrelp. Just a couple of ugly misfits.

Best Comment From Last Week

Stunfisk is the Young Sheldon of Pokémon: Irritating, cruel, and generally unwanted. -Jurai

Damn, I wasn’t expecting to get a perfect response, but there we go.

