Star Wars Episode I: Racer Releases For Switch, PS4 On May 12

The best Star Wars game, Episode I: Racer made a surprise cameo in a recent Nintendo Direct where it was confirmed the game would be ported to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Now, it's been dated for release.

Star Wars: Episode I: Racer first arrived on Nintendo 64 in 1999 and has since become one of the most popular and well-remembered Star Wars games.

Come May 12, Switch and PlayStation 4 users can relive all the excellent podracing action they desire. For the uninitiated, it's a great chance to check out everything classic Star Wars games have to offer.

While this port isn't strictly a remaster, it does contain some quality of life changes like more modern, streamlined controls.

Episode I: Racer joins an exclusive group of classic Star Wars titles working their way onto modern consoles thanks to publisher Aspyr. Recently, hits like Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast were also ported to great fanfare.

Star Wars: Episode I: Racer releases for Nintendo Switch on May 12.