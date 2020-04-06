Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!

The Greatest Hayao Miyazaki Characters, Ranked

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 2. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 30. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 1. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 3. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published May 27, 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 2. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 3. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics!

