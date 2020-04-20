Another week in isolation has come and gone — and if you're feeling less sane, you're not alone. If you need to talk, you're welcome to settle in, have a chat and get to know your fellow Kotaku readers.

Here at Talk Amongst Yourselves, you can discuss anything you like. Played any new games recently? Need help getting through a challenge? Whatever you need, you'll find a friend here.

This week, we also have some cool news — Kotaku Australia has recently created a Discord server where you can share your love for games, comics and all things pop culture.

Everyone is welcome, so feel free to invite your friends along for the ride.

In the mean time, get chatting — you never know what you might discover.